JSU loses on homecoming

Jacksonville State University dropped to 6-2 on the season after Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 unanswered second-half points to defeat the Gamecocks 31-14 in a non-conference matchup at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium Saturday.

 JSU Athletics

A Homecoming crowd of 18,654 saw the Gamecocks (6-2) take a 14-13 lead at halftime. The Lions of the Southland Conference controlled the tempo through the third and fourth quarters, however, putting the finishing touches on their road victory with a short scoring run with 15 seconds on the clock.

