JACKSONVILLE — Preparations for Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision officially hit the practice field on Saturday, March 4, when the Jax State football team began spring practice.

The Gamecocks worked out in shells for about two hours on Burgess-Snow Field in near perfect conditions and with a workout that left second-year head coach Rich Rodriguez with nothing but positive things to say, especially in comparison to the first spring practice a year ago.

