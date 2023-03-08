JACKSONVILLE — Preparations for Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision officially hit the practice field on Saturday, March 4, when the Jax State football team began spring practice.
The Gamecocks worked out in shells for about two hours on Burgess-Snow Field in near perfect conditions and with a workout that left second-year head coach Rich Rodriguez with nothing but positive things to say, especially in comparison to the first spring practice a year ago.
“We were blessed with great weather today,” Rodriguez said. “And the guys that were here last spring mentioned to me that we went a little faster (than the first practice of last spring), which is expected. For a first practice and in shorts, they picked the pace up and picked up the tempo pretty good.”
Several players return, not only from Rodriguez’s first season, but from the final year in FCS and a 9-2 mark that included the ASUN Conference title for Jax State in 2022. That continuity on the roster and on a staff that returns all but one full-time coach helped with preparations for spring practice.
“I think the staff did a good job of getting them ready for the first practice,” Rodriguez added. “And there’s obviously going to be a good deal of enthusiasm for our guys because they haven’t practiced in a while. It was a good start and we have a lot of work to do, but I’m anxious to watch the film and see how we’ve progressed.”
He noted the differences from the start of year one and year two, most notably the ability to go beyond evaluation and implementing new things that can help prepare the Gamecocks for their FBS debut in 2023 as a member of C-USA.
“Last year, we had to find out what we had and what our guys could do,” Rodriguez said. “This year, we know about our returners and we have some newcomers, so we’re still evaluating and we’re trying some new things scheme-wise that we want to work with.”
Improvement is the number one thing on the Gamecocks’ agenda for the spring, something that started in the weight room and in conditioning during the offseason. It is also something that Rodriguez emphasized as a necessary priority for each season.
“I think you have to evolve as a program every spring,” he said. “We should get bigger, faster, stronger and smarter. And that’s part of our jobs as coaches, to get our guys there, and I’m really pleased. I think our strength staff did a great job with our guys over the last eight weeks, and now the next step is improving their techniques as football players.”
The Gamecocks will practice 14 more times over the course of their spring schedule, culminating with the annual spring game on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field. The game will be open to the public and admission is free.
The 2023 season will begin on Aug. 26 at home against UTEP, kicking off the FBS era and the C-USA era on the same night.
