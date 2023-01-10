AUBURN — The Alabama women’s basketball team captured an impressive 88-57 win over Auburn on Sunday in Neville Arena.
The win was the Tide’s (13-4, 2-2 SEC) eighth consecutive victory over the Tigers, matching UA’s longest winning streak against Auburn in series history.
Brittany Davis led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor. Sarah Ashlee Barker recorded nine points, eight boards, five assists, three steals and two blocks, while Ryan Cobbins posted nine points, five rebounds and an assist.
Additionally, Hannah Barber, Jada Rice and Aaliyah Nye recorded eight points in the win. Rice also secured a season-high 10 boards in the game, in addition to a block and a steal.
Sania Wells led the Tigers (10-6, 0-4 SEC) with 13 points, while Kharyssa Richardson recorded a career-high 11 points and three boards. Mar’Shaun Bostic added 10 points, three boards and two steals in the loss.
Auburn played without leading scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, who was injured Saturday in practice.
“Just a tremendous effort on the road where it’s really hard to win,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “We did the really hard things today. I thought we had tremendous energy on every aspect, on both sides of the ball.
“Our kids really did a good job of executing the game plan. To have 17 assists on 33 baskets, outrebound them by 12, and then to dominate the paint, 48 to 20, and then to get to the free throw line as much as we did, 18 times, just really proud of our team.
“I thought we had great balance. Everybody scored. That's just a tremendous team effort in a really hard place to play. So, a great bounce back from a little bit of adversity this week, and proud of our team. Just really happy.”
Alabama paced the Tigers in rebounds (39-27), points off turnovers (20-8), steals (10-3) and assists (17-8).
UA shot 57% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, while Auburn was 35% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc.
