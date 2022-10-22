BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kentucky was predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
The preseason media poll is:
1. Kentucky
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Missouri
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia
14. South Carolina
The 2022-23 campaign begins Nov. 7, with conference play set to begin Dec. 28.
