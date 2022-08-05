JERUSALEM, Israel – Playing the first of three games in Israel on their international tour, the Auburn men’s basketball team looked impressive with a 117-56 victory over the Israel U-20 National Team on Tuesday at Malha Arena.

The Tigers will return to the court Sunday to play the Israel Select All-Star Team. The game will once again be televised on SEC Network and is set to tip off at noon.

