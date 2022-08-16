Tide opens the season Sept. 3

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and his teammates begin the 2022 season by hosting Utah State on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

 UA Athletics | Rodger Champion

For the fifth time in seven seasons, Alabama is atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday night.

Alabama garnered 54 of the 63 first-place votes that were cast, putting them well ahead of Ohio State and last season’s national champion, Georgia. Ohio State received six first-place ballots, while Georgia was given three. Those three schools also made up the Top-3, in the same order, in last week’s Coaches Poll.

