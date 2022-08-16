For the fifth time in seven seasons, Alabama is atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday night.
Alabama garnered 54 of the 63 first-place votes that were cast, putting them well ahead of Ohio State and last season’s national champion, Georgia. Ohio State received six first-place ballots, while Georgia was given three. Those three schools also made up the Top-3, in the same order, in last week’s Coaches Poll.
Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the Top-5.
The SEC placed six teams inside the Top 25, with Texas A&M checking in at No. 6, Arkansas at No. 19, Kentucky No. 20, and Ole Miss at No. 21.
Those six teams by the SEC were the most of any conference, one clear of the ACC’s five teams, while the Big Ten had four honored.
Auburn received 15 points in the poll, putting them unofficially 36th in the rankings.
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160), LSU (55), Fresno State (32), Minnesota (31), UCF (27), Purdue (17), Mississippi State (15), Auburn (15), Florida (14), Kansas State (14), North Carolina (9), Boise State (5), Air Force (4), Appalachian State (4), South Carolina (2), UCLA (2), San Diego State (2), Utah State (2), Nebraska (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.