AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University announced Monday it has decided to make a change in the leadership of the football program, firing head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons
“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” a news release stated.
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach the previous four seasons, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
As a player at Auburn, Williams helped lead Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004 while earning All-America honors that year. The 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year, Williams had a seven-year NFL career before entering the coaching ranks. The Auburn graduate is in his fourth season as an assistant coach where he has served as the Tigers’ running backs coach.
Also on Monday, John Cohen, who has more than two decades as a coach and administrator in the Southeastern Conference, was named the 16th Director of Athletics at Auburn University, President Dr. Chris Roberts announced.
Cohen spent the previous 14 years at Mississippi State in various capacities, most recently as the athletic director the past six years.
“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Cohen’s career in college athletics began as a baseball player at Mississippi State before entering the coaching ranks for 25 years that included being a two-time SEC Coach of the Year at State. Named director of athletics at MSU on November 4, 2016, Cohen led the Bulldog program to record-breaking success athletically, academically and in facilities enhancement during his tenure.
“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”
Cohen’s first directive as athletic director was to elevate Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director where the two will work together to further elevate the Auburn Athletics Department.
He’ll now be tasked with finding a new head coach for the football team.
