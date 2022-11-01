AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University announced Monday it has decided to make a change in the leadership of the football program, firing head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons

“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” a news release stated.

