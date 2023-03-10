Semifinal slam

Snead State’s Mario Andrews (4) dunks during the ACCC Championship semifinals matchup against Shelton State. The Parsons defeated Shelton State 88-67 to advance to the ACCC Championship finals. They won the title in 2018 and finished as runner-up in 2020.

 Photo courtesy Snead State

BOAZ — The Snead State men’s basketball team rolled past Shelton State 88-67 on Thursday night to advance to the ACCC Championship finals for the first time since 2020.

The Parsons (24-8) took on the ACCC-South No. 2-seed Coastal Alabama-South Sun Chiefs (22-9) on Friday night at Alabama A&M University for a chance to cut down the nets and claim the NJCAA South District title. Snead State is the ACCC-North No. 2-seed.

