BOAZ — The Snead State men’s basketball team rolled past Shelton State 88-67 on Thursday night to advance to the ACCC Championship finals for the first time since 2020.
The Parsons (24-8) took on the ACCC-South No. 2-seed Coastal Alabama-South Sun Chiefs (22-9) on Friday night at Alabama A&M University for a chance to cut down the nets and claim the NJCAA South District title. Snead State is the ACCC-North No. 2-seed.
Before defeating Shelton State in the semifinals, Snead State first knocked out Chattahoochee Valley in the opening round of the tournament 67-59.
The Parsons led Shelton State 37-32 at the half but went on to outscore them 51-35 in the second half.
As a team, the Parsons knocked down 11 3-pointers. Shelton State only hit five.
Ty Briscoe paced four Parsons in double figures with 22 points, including three treys in the first half. Donte Bacchus scored 16, including two 3-pointers.
John Whitehead III scored 14 points, including two 3s, and Cole Maddox dropped in 13, including a pair of treys.
Jordan Long contributed eight points, Mario Andrews seven, Jalon Chapman four, DJ Quarles three and Shawn Walker Jr. one.
Friday night’s game marked just the second meeting of the year between Snead State and Coastal Alabama-South. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Parsons hosted the Sun Chiefs but came up short 73-70.
Snead State men’s basketball previously won the ACCC Championship Tournament in 2018 under head coach Jeremiah Patterson – the program’s first since 1990. In 2020, the Parsons finished runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.