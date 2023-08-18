To Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, his father, Bernie, will always be “the real BP.”
“He never met a stranger,” Pearl said. “My little personality is nothing compared to the real BP.”
Bernie Pearl passed away Wednesday after a brief illness at the age of 88. The Pearl family will honor its patriarch at a memorial service at Schlossberg Family’s Chapel on the Hill in Boston.
Married for 66 years, Bernie Pearl modeled a work ethic that would lead his son to become one of college basketball’s winningest coaches.
“A really good person,” Pearl said. “Loved his family first, loved his country, was a really hard worker. My dad worked six days a week his entire career to make sure the family had everything we needed.”
Bernie Pearl was 10 years old in 1945 when World War II ended and the full extent of the Holocaust’s horrors was discovered.
“He loved his Jewish heritage,” Pearl said. “It broke his heart knowing what happened in the Holocaust; it scarred my dad forever, having lost family. He wore it on his sleeve like he had a number carved on his forearm.”
Bruce Pearl grew up in a home that cheered passionately for New England’s teams — the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.
“Daddy was a huge Boston sports fan,” Pearl said. “Anything Boston. Born and raised there, went to Northeastern University. He loved Boston and hated all the New York teams.”
Despite that lifelong allegiance, one of Bernie Pearl’s last requests to his son involved a sports team located 1,200 miles from Boston.
“He asked, ‘Do you think the people in Auburn would mind if I got buried in an Auburn jersey even though I didn’t go to school there?’” Bruce Pearl said.
“He was a loyal guy. He was grateful to Auburn for giving our whole family the opportunity to lead this basketball program. He watched or listened to every single game.”
The bond between father and son never lessened.
“I spoke to my dad every single day for the last four or five years of his life,” Pearl said. “He was my best friend and he was my biggest fan, unabashedly.”
Tigers sign Scott
The Auburn men’s basketball program welcomed JUCO big man Addarin Scott to The Plains this week.
A 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward from Dallas, Scott played the last two seasons for head coach Grand McMillan at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.
During his sophomore campaign, he played in 31 games with 28 starts averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Scott also shot 53.1 percent from the field and registered double figures in 15 contests, including a season-high 17 points versus Delgado Community College.
This summer, the Tigers inked two of the top 100 junior college players in the country in Scott (No. 54) and Chad Baker-Mazara (No. 13) out of Northwest Florida State College.
Prior to Navarro College, Scott attended David W. Carter High School, where he was team captain and graduated in 2021.
He is the son of Tavani Smith and looking to major in business or communications at Auburn.
