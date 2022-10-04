BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the first of his Crimson Tide career and UA’s fourth as a team this season.
Gibbs rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on only 18 carries to average 11.4 yards per rush, the second-best single-game average in Crimson Tide history. He added two receptions for 20 yards to finish with a team-high 226 all-purpose yards.
