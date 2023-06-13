WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Alabama baseball’s 2023 season came to a close with a 22-5 loss at top-ranked Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark. The Crimson Tide finished the year at 43-21 overall.
The Crimson Tide lost 5-4 in Saturday’s Super Regional opener.
Wake struck for three in the first with Alabama answering with two in the home half on the power of an Andrew Pinckney home run.
The Demon Deacons added two in the second with UA countering for one on a solo homer from Colby Shelton. Wake then put together a five-run third to set the score at 10-3 after three. The two teams were held scoreless until the sixth, trading runs over the final three frames for a 22-5 final.
Wake Forest starter Josh Hartle (11-2) picked up the win while the loss was tagged to Alabama’s Jacob McNairy (7-3).
“I’ve done this a long time, and I’ve never been more proud of a group of individuals than I am of this group,” Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson said.
“I think they are everything that is good about college athletics. I think they are everything that is good about the world today. The character they’ve shown and the resiliency they’ve shown these past couple of months, I think serve as a great example to hopefully a lot of people.”
Postgame notes
» The Crimson Tide’s 43 wins are the most in a season since 2006 when Jim Wells’ squad finished at 44-21.
» Alabama pitchers totaled 593 strikeouts on the year to tie the school single-season record. The 1999 team also struck out 593 across 69 games. The 2023 team averaged 9.27 strikeouts per game compared to the ’99 squad’s 8.59 mark.
» UA drew 340 walks to finish second on the program’s single-season list, trailing only the 366 free passes by the 1999 team.
» Alabama’s 5.31 walks per game is the highest average for a single season in UA annals, surpassing the previous mark of 5.30 by that ’99 team.
» The Crimson Tide totaled 112 home runs on the year, good for fourth on the all-time single-season list.
» Alabama homered in 54 of the 65 total games this season while producing multiple homers 35 times.
» Colby Shelton hit his 24th and 25th home runs of the season. He finished his freshman campaign tied with Dustan Mohr for third place on the Alabama single-season list. Doug Duke ranks second with 27 while Kent Matthes is the Tide’s all-time leader at 28.
» The two-homer game was Shelton’s sixth of the year.
» Including Saturday’s roundtripper, Shelton has now homered in back-to-back games five times this season.
» Shelton tied Georgia’s Charlie Condon for the SEC’s single-season freshman home run record.
» Tommy Seidl extended his hitting streak to an Alabama season-long 15 games with a 1-for-3 effort. Over the 15-game stretch, Seidl batted .379 (22-58) with five doubles, two homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs, five walks, three hit-by-pitch and one stolen base.
GAME ONE
Wake Forest 5,
Alabama 4
Wake jumped out front to a 3-0 advantage after two innings of play, using a pair of solo homers and a wild pitch to take the early lead.
The Tide got on the board in the third thanks to a solo home run from Caden Rose and then tied things up with a two-run shot from Shelton in the fourth. The Demon Deacons regained the advantage with one apiece in the fifth and sixth and held Alabama scoreless until the eighth.
That eighth saw Rose hit his second homer of the day to make it a one-run ballgame, but UA would get no closer for the 5-4 final.
Rose led the offense with a 2-for-3 day that included the two homers, a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Shelton also contributed a multi-hit effort, finishing 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and one run.
Luke Holman (7-4) gave the Crimson Tide a solid start, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with no walks and eight punchouts. He was countered by Wake Forest starter Rhett Lowder (15-0), who allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
Sean Sullivan followed Lowder, working the final 2.2 innings for his third save of the year.
Tide names new head coach
Rob Vaughn, the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, was named UA’s head baseball coach by Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday.
Vaughn, who becomes the 33rd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history, was formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to Vaughn’s hiring, interim head coach Jackson was retained on the coaching staff. Jackson will now serve as the associate head coach of the Crimson Tide while continuing his role as pitching coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.