» Alabama was penalized 15 times for 100 yards, the most penalties for the Tide since accruing a school-record-tying 16 vs. Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31, 2002
» Will Reichard’s 52-yard field goal matched a career-best for the senior placekicker
» Reichard’s first-quarter kick was also the longest field goal since his 51-yarder vs. Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Sept. 4, 2021
» Jase McClellan’s 81-yard run in the first quarter marked the Tide’s longest run since McClellan took an 80-yard run to the house vs. Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020
» With the win, the Tide improve to 24-0 under Nick Saban in games that have kicked off at 11:30 a.m. or earlier (dating back to 2007)
» The game saw a new Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium attendance record of 105,213
» The matchup between Alabama and Texas was the most streamed regular season college football game or NFL game in FOX Sports history
