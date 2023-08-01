AUBURN — Auburn football invites the Auburn family to a preseason kickoff fan fest event on Saturday, August 12 in the indoor complex located behind the Athletics Complex.
The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff, presented by Golden Flake and carried out in partnership with On To Victory, will feature an autograph session and family fun zone from 2:15-3:30 p.m., allowing fans to meet their 2023 Auburn Tigers, led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, prior to the home opener on Sept. 2.
Doors for fan fest will open at 2:15 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
On To Victory will host a private event and autograph session, exclusively for its members, prior to fan fest beginning at 1:30 p.m. Doors for that event will open at 1:15 p.m. More information about their private event, including how to register, may be found at OnToVictory.com.
Fans attending fan fest may learn more about On To Victory by visiting their tables near the entrance to the indoor facility.
To help ensure everyone in attendance has a chance to meet all the student-athletes and Freeze, student-athletes may only sign provided posters while Freeze will autograph one item of choice per person. Posters and schedule cards for football will be available for free to fans upon entry.
The event will also feature a pep rally and appearances by the Auburn cheerleaders, Tiger Paws and Aubie, as well as an opportunity to get autographs from members of Auburn volleyball and more.
Parking will be available in the Neville Arena, Campus Safety and Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum lots.
