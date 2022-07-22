Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC football championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. The poll was released Friday.
Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.