AUBURN — Auburn football invites the Auburn family to a preseason kickoff fan fest event and open practice on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff, presented by Golden Flake, will feature a family fun zone at noon and open practice at 2 p.m., allowing fans to catch a sneak peek at the 2022 Tigers, led by head coach Bryan Harsin. Admission is free.

