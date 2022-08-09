TEL AVIV, Israel – In the third and final game of its international tour, Auburn went back-and-forth with the Israel National Team, a team made up of professional players, before ultimately losing, 95-86, on Monday. It was the team’s first loss in Israel.

Junior point guard Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with 19 points.

