AUBURN, Ala. — Just before Christmas Day, Auburn University announced the addition of four new assistants to the football team’s coaching staff.
The new hires included defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.
A former defensive lineman at Ole Miss, Garrett has over a decade of experience coaching in the National Football League, and the collegiate and high school levels, after most recently serving in the same capacity at Liberty.
“I’ve known Jeremy since I was an assistant coach and he was a player at Ole Miss,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “He is a tremendous coach who has been involved in every level of the game from the high school ranks to the National Football League. Jeremy can teach and develop players, is a very good recruiter and is an outstanding individual who we’re excited to have join our staff.”
Garrett coached one of the most productive defensive fronts in college football in 2022 as Liberty led the country in tackles for loss (109) and ranked third in sacks (41). Under Garrett’s guidance, standout defensive end Durrell Johnson led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and added 8.0 sacks en route to being named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List. Led by Johnson, three members of the Flames defensive line registered double-digit tackles for loss.
Garrett came to Liberty in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons as the assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns (2020-21).
“Auburn is one of the elite programs in college football with a strong tradition of outstanding defenses,” Garrett said. “I look forward to helping build a defensive front that will relentlessly compete each and every down. I’m appreciative to Coach Freeze for this opportunity and am excited to be joining the Auburn Family.”
Aigamaua comes to Auburn with 13 years of experience at the collegiate level, including seven years at Ole Miss, and spent the last four seasons as tight ends coach at Liberty.
“Ben played for me at Lambuth and has worked on our staff in various capacities over the past decade,” Freeze said. “He is a tireless worker and has developed into an excellent coach, teacher and recruiter. Ben has a unique ability to connect with people and will be a great mentor and coach for the tight ends room.”
In his four years at Liberty, the Flames won 34 games and became the third current FBS team to become bowl eligible in each of its first four seasons since transitioning from the FCS (Appalachian State: 2015-2021; Marshall: 1997-2002). The program entered the 2022 season as one of five FBS teams to win three straight bowl games, joining Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana on the list.
“I’ve been blessed to play for Coach Freeze and be a part of his staff for over a decade,” Aigamaua said. “My family and I are excited to be joining the Auburn family and I’m thrilled to be coaching at this outstanding institution with such a great football tradition.”
Under Aigamaua’s leadership in 2022, Liberty saw three different tight ends haul in a touchdown pass and the group accounted for 236 yards on 27 receptions.
In four seasons, Aigamaua’s tight end group hauled in a collective 109 receptions for 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns while Liberty finished top 25 in the country in total offense on a pair of occasions. The Flames finished the 2020 season with a 10-1 record and ranked No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll, its highest end-of-year ranking in program history.
Individually, a pair of Aigamaua’s tight ends earned accolades as Johnny Huntley was named to the Phil Steele FBS Independent All-Conference Team in 2020 and 2021, and Michael Bollinger was named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
A William V. Campbell Trophy Award semifinalist during his playing days at Harding, Aldridge spent the previous four seasons at Liberty where he served as a defensive coach, including co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022.
“Working closely with Josh the last four years, I have witnessed a coach who is a very good teacher, motivator and relates well with his players,” Freeze said. “He has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great fit with our staff and our culture at Auburn.”
Aldridge was the Flames’ defensive line coach his first three seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator shortly after the 2021 season where he was a Broyles Award nominee. During the 2022 season, Aldridge also coached Liberty’s linebackers.
This past season, Aldridge’s Liberty defense was first nationally in team tackles for loss, fourth in team sacks, 15th in passes intercepted, 19th nationally in third down defense and 25th in first down defense. Defensive end Durrell Johnson led the nation in tackles for loss (22.5) and was tied for third in the country in fumbles recovered (3). Aldridge also served as interim head coach in Liberty’s bowl game.
“I’ve been fortunate to work for Coach Freeze the last four years and I’m appreciative to be joining him again at Auburn,” Aldridge said. “I look forward to helping Auburn build a defense that is physical, aggressive and competes for championships. The area surrounding the Plains is very familiar to my family and I can’t wait to hit the road in our footprint in search of Auburn Men.”
Liberty finished the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the country in passing yards allowed (180.3 per game), No. 11 in red zone defense (72.5 percent), total defense (320.2 yards allowed per game), No. 14 in tackles for loss (7.1 per game), No. 24 in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed per game) and No. 28 in sacks (2.85 per game).
McGriff returns to Auburn for his third stint on the Plains. Before he was the secondary coach at Louisville this past season, McGriff served as an assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and again in 2019-20.
At Louisville in 2022, McGriff mentored one of the stingiest secondaries in America as the Cardinals forced 15 interceptions, good for the 10th best total in the country and second best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team allowed the fourth fewest passing yards per game (206.5) in the league, and junior defensive back Kei’Trel Clark went on to earn All-ACC honors for the third straight season.
“Wesley is no stranger to Auburn and the SEC and will bring a veteran presence to our staff,” Freeze said. “He has established himself over the last two decades as one of the top recruiters in our conference and brings great energy and enthusiasm to the table.”
A native of Tifton, Georgia, McGriff came to Louisville after one season at Florida where he served as the secondary coach. The Gators were one of the top teams against the pass, finishing 25th nationally with an average of 203.9 yards through the air.
“The opportunity to work for Coach Freeze again and return to Auburn is humbling and an honor,” McGriff said. “I love Auburn and am so excited to be working for Coach Freeze. He has a proven track record of winning and there’s no doubt that he will do that again here on the Plains. It’s great to be home. War Eagle!”
While at Auburn, the Tigers’ defense ranked eighth nationally in both red-zone and third-down defense in 2019, allowing only 19.5 points per game against a schedule that featured six 11-win opponents. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins and Daniel Thomas (Jacksonville) was a fifth-round selection that season.
During his first stint with Auburn, McGriff helped the Tigers to a Sugar Bowl berth as the Tigers went from the bottom third of the SEC in 2015 to top three in the league in 2016 in scoring defense (11th/26.0 to 2nd/15.6), rushing defense (11th/182.7 to 3rd/124.8) and third-down conversion defense (13th/44.9 to 2nd/34.0).
McGriff served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi during the 2017-18 seasons, adding the title of associate head coach during his second season.
