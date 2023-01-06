No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 • 7 p.m.
Inglewood, Calif. • SoFi Stadium (71,000), ESPN
THE TEAMS: Georgia (14-0, 8-0 SEC) is the SEC champion and will face Big 12 runner-up TCU (13-1, 9-0 B12) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Georgia is looking to win its second consecutive national championship under Kirby Smart. This will be the third CFP National Championship Game appearance for Georgia since the 2017 season.
NATIONAL RANKINGS: Georgia is the No. 1-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while TCU is ranked No. 3 by the CFP.
SEC IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: This will mark the 16th time in the last 17 seasons, and 18th overall since 1998, a team from the SEC has advanced to the national championship game. On 12 occasions since 2006 the SEC has won the college football national championship. Overall, the SEC has won 14 of the previous 24 national championship games since the 1998 season, while appearing in 17 prior to this season. The SEC has won three consecutive national championships, with three different programs accounting for those last three championships.
TELEVISION: ESPN will televise the game nationally for the 10th straight year (Chris Fowler, Play-by-Play; Kirk Herbstreit, Analyst; Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe, Sidelines). ESPN has aired the game nationally since the 2011 BCS National Championship Game when Auburn defeated Oregon. ABC carried the game 1999-2006, and 2010, and Fox Sports in 2007-09.
SERIES: This is the fifth meeting between Georgia and TCU, with Georgia holding a 4-0 series lead. The last meeting came in the Liberty Bowl at the end of Kirby Smart’s first season at UGA. The Bulldogs won that contest 31-23.
SEC IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: The SEC is 15-5 (.750) all-time in College Football Playoff games, now playing in eight of the nine CFP National Championship Games, while winning five. The SEC is 10-1 in CFP Semifinals, winning 10 consecutive, and 13-3 (.813) overall in CFP games not versus each other. The SEC leads the nation with 11 teams advancing to the Playoff since its inception in 2014. Three different programs (Alabama, Georgia, LSU) have made Playoff appearances in the SEC. The league also leads the nation in the CFP era with championship game appearances (10). The SEC is the only league that has placed at least one of its members in the College Football Playoff each season since its inception. The SEC has appeared in eight consecutive CFP Championship Games and 16 of the last 17 national championship contests.
