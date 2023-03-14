INDIANAPOLIS – The Auburn men’s basketball team earned a No. 9 seed in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship as the field of 68 was announced on Selection Sunday.
The Tigers (20-12) earned an at-large bid and their 12th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance. It was the program’s fourth berth in the last five tournaments.
They are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 8 seed Iowa (19-13) on Thursday, March 16 at 5:50 p.m. in Birmingham. TNT will televise the matchup.
The winner will face either top-seeded Houston (31-3) or No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22-12) in the second round on Saturday, March 18.
The Tigers are 18-11 (.621) all-time in NCAA Tournament games including 6-3 under head coach Bruce Pearl.
This will be a first-time meeting between the Tigers and Hawkeyes. Pearl served as an assistant coach at Iowa under his mentor Tom Davis from 1986-92.
The Hawkeyes reached the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth out of the Big Ten, where they finished 11-9 in league play and fell to Ohio State in the conference tournament second round.
