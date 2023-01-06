ATHENS, Ga. – Johni Broome logged his second straight double-double but Georgia trailed for only 14 seconds to defeat No. 22 Auburn 76-64 Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.
Broome led Auburn with 22 points and 12 rebounds, his third-double of the season. Allen Flanigan added 11 points.
Auburn struggled to make shots, hitting only 6 of 28 3-pointers while shooting 34.8 percent overall, denying the Tigers a chance to win their third straight game in Athens.
Auburn trailed 37-30 after a cold-shooting first half that saw the Tigers make 3 of 11 treys and convert on 30.3 percent of their field goals.
Auburn (11-3, 1-1) returns to Neville Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 13 Arkansas on SEC Network and the Auburn Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.