ATHENS, Ga. – Johni Broome logged his second straight double-double but Georgia trailed for only 14 seconds to defeat No. 22 Auburn 76-64 Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Broome led Auburn with 22 points and 12 rebounds, his third-double of the season. Allen Flanigan added 11 points.

