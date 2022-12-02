GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden State sophomore guard Parker Godwin, of Fyffe, won the men’s basketball ACCC Player of the Week award for the week of Nov. 29.
Godwin averaged 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in leading the Cardinals to three victories.
Godwin buried eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points in a 97-80 triumph at Marion Military Institute.
He made five treys and netted 19 points in a 77-66 decision over Cleveland State in Wallace State’s Thanksgiving tournament. He finished up the tournament with an eight-trey, 31-point performance in a 104-68 trouncing of Tennessee Valley Prep.
Godwin’s 31 treys are second most in the ACCC at this point of the season. The Cardinals took an 8-1 record into Friday night’s game against Coastal Alabama-North.
Godwin was selected most valuable player of the 2021 Class 3A State Tournament after leading Fyffe to the school’s first boys State basketball championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.