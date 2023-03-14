NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 4/5 Alabama men’s basketball team claimed the 2023 SEC Tournament championship Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 18/18 Texas A&M 82-63 in the title game inside Bridgestone Arena. With the win, the Crimson Tide has swept both the league’s regular season and tournament titles for the second time in the past three years.

It marks the eighth SEC Tournament championship in school history and the program’s 17th SEC title (nine regular season titles).

