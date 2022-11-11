TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Jordan Battle were selected as semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced late Thursday evening.
The pair of Crimson Tide defenders are part of a list of nine semifinalists up for the Lott Trophy. DeMeco Ryans was selected as the Lott’s 2005 honoree and is the only Alabama player to earn the accolade in program history.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. A group of finalists for the Lott will be invited to attend the annual awards show on Dec. 11 with the winner being announced at the event.
• One of the most feared defenders in all of college football.
• Majoring in communications with a minor in sports media and is on track to graduate in December 2022.
• Has been a consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s community service and volunteer efforts since stepping foot on campus.
• Member of Alabama’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban
• Totaled seven sacks (-36 yards) and leads the SEC with 13 tackles for loss (-53 yards) as part of his 38 total stops on the season.
• Also contributed a team-leading 10 quarterback hurries to go with a blocked field goal and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
• Veteran leader and the signal-caller in the Crimson Tide secondary.
• Majoring in human environmental sciences with a minor in communications and is on track to graduate in December 2022.
• Has volunteered on a consistent basis with local at-risk and unprivileged youth during his four years at the Capstone.
• Member of Alabama’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban.
• Recorded 45 tackles to go with one pass breakup during his senior season.
