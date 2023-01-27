TUSCALOOSA — The No. 2/2 Alabama men’s basketball team battled back from a double-digit second-half deficit to earn its ninth consecutive victory, outlasting Mississippi State 66-63 Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide secured its ninth straight win overall and eighth consecutive to begin conference play to improve to 18-2 on the year, however it was not easy. Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) trailed by seven at halftime and by as many as 10 points, 43-33, early in the second half.

