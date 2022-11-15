Laying a hit on the QB

Auburn’s Colby Wooden (25) lays a hit on Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) during the game played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

 Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Cadillac went crazy and Auburn’s defense went nuts.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both rushed for 121 yards, Auburn kept Texas A&M out of the end zone for 58 minutes, and freshman Alex McPherson kicked two field goals to lead the Tigers to a 13-10 victory Saturday at sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first win for interim head coach Carnell Williams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.