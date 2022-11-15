AUBURN, Ala. – Cadillac went crazy and Auburn’s defense went nuts.
Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both rushed for 121 yards, Auburn kept Texas A&M out of the end zone for 58 minutes, and freshman Alex McPherson kicked two field goals to lead the Tigers to a 13-10 victory Saturday at sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first win for interim head coach Carnell Williams.
“If we can pull in the same direction, we can believe in each other, continue to fight, continue to serve, continue to be disciplined, continue to believe, the sky’s the limit,” said Williams, who received the game ball from Auburn’s captains after being doused with ice water before his postgame interview.
Leading 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Morris Joseph Jr. recovered Colby Wooden’s strip sack at Texas A&M’s 32-yard line, leading to McPherson’s 26-yard field goal and a 10-point Auburn lead with 3:02 to play.
Texas A&M drove 80 yards in seven plays and scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass to trim Auburn’s lead to 13-10 with 1:33 remaining, but John Samuel Shenker recovered the Aggies’ onside kick and the Tigers ran out the clock.
Auburn held Texas A&M to 215 yards and limited Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman to 14-of-36 passing, a 39-percent clip, while allowing only 94 rushing yards on 24 carries, fewer than 4 yards per carry.
Auburn (4-6, 2-5) plays its final home game next Saturday vs. Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
