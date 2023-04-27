TUSCALOOSA — The Crimson team defeated the White team, 30-21, in the 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Football Game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. A total of 58,710 fans were in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s final spring session of the season.
Malachi Moore, who finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup, won the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game), while defensive lineman Tim Smith garnered the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game). In all, the Crimson defense had three interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and four pass breakups in the victory.
Freshman running back Justice Haynes shined in his first game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, combining for 64 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) to lead the Crimson squad. Meanwhile, White’s Malik Benson led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe guided the Crimson team as he threw for a game-high 245 yards on 19-of-37 passing and a pair of touchdowns. Ty Simpson started for the White team and completed 12-of-26 passes for 155 yards while Dylan Lonegran finished the game and connected on 8-of-14 pass attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown.
02:22 - WHITE | Scoring the first points in the scrimmage, Jalen Milroe rushed for a 35-yard touchdown which finished off a seven-play 75-yard drive to give the White Team an early 7-0 lead
13:52 - CRIMSON | Justice Haynes scored the Crimson team’s first points of the game, rushing for a 3-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7
06:11 - CRIMSON | Quarterback Dylan Lonergran threw the game’s first passing touchdown, connecting with Haynes for the 6-yard touchdown and capped an 80-yard drive that took nine plays and 5:10 off the clock
00:23 – CRIMSON | Will Reichard finished the first half scoring as he converted a 22-yard field goal attempt, extending the Crimson team’s lead to 17-7 at intermission
04:13 - CRIMSON | Upton Bellenfant made a 39-yard field goal to give the Crimson team 20 unanswered points and a 20-7 lead
02:01 - WHITE | Milroe threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Henderson Jr., cutting the lead to 20-14
04:33 – CRIMSON | Haynes scored his third touchdown of the day when he plunged in from 2 yards out to cap off a three-play, 60-yard drive that took just 1:18 off the clock
00:46 – CRIMSON | Bellenfant connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Crimson a 30-14 lead
00:20 – WHITE | Milroe found Malik Benson from 9 yards out to finish a four-play, 70-yard drive that took only 26 seconds off the clock
