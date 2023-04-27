TUSCALOOSA — The Crimson team defeated the White team, 30-21, in the 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Football Game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. A total of 58,710 fans were in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s final spring session of the season.

Malachi Moore, who finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup, won the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game), while defensive lineman Tim Smith garnered the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game). In all, the Crimson defense had three interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and four pass breakups in the victory.

