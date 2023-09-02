JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Following a monumental 17-14 win over UTEP last week, which marked the program’s first victory as an FBS and Conference USA member, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks aim to carry over the momentum into Week One for a 2-0 start to the season.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Jax State (1-0) plays host to FCS opponent East Tennessee State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast via radio at WLJS 91.9 FM (JSU’s student-run campus radio station).
Not far removed from the FCS ranks themselves, Jax State head coach Rich Rodriguez said he’ll be doing everything he can to ensure the Gamecocks remain laser-focused and not get caught overlooking the Buccaneers.
“It’s our first year as a full-fledged FBS, so we’re not like an established FBS program or anything like that,” he said during an Aug. 29 press conference.
“It was a year ago, we were playing on that level and most of those guys are still back. We always concern ourselves first, but they’ll watch the film, they'll see that they have good football players.
“It’s their first game. They’ll play extremely hard, and there’s areas that we have to play a lot better at. I would be shocked if our guys don’t prepare the same way, if not even better. Our Sunday walk through and today’s practice will be physical. Our way of coaching, our approach doesn't change no matter who it is. It's just the way it is.”
The Gamecocks are 1-0 all-time against ETSU, having defeated the Buccaneers 34-27 at Jacksonville in the 2018 FCS Playoffs.
With Saturday’s matchup at Burgess-Snow Field being ETSU’s season opener, Rodriguez said he doesn’t really know what to expect from the Buccaneers.
“It is [their] first game of the year, so we don't know for sure what they're going to do offensively, defensively and who they're going to do it with looking at the depth chart,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of new guys, they’ve got some transfers coming in, so we’re not sure about the personnel just yet. We’ll catch that up as the week goes on.
“They played hard two years ago here. They were in the playoffs and a very good football team — a little younger last year. They lost some guys in the portal, but they gained a lot of guys in the portal. We’re still trying to figure out who those are.”
On the other side, Rodriguez pointed to a few issues Jax State needed to fix before taking on ETSU.
“We’ve got to fix our own team with some execution issues on offense and some things that we have got to clean up, so that'll be our focus this week,” he said.
While the Gamecocks defense shined, forcing two interceptions and a fumble recovery, the offense struggled against UTEP. The Miners outgained Jax State 364-275.
Running backs Malik Jackson and Ron Wiggins led the way to combine for 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns —Jackson with 76 yards and Wiggins with 63 yards.
Quarterback Zion Webb was just 10-of-20 for 67 yards through the air, but added 55 yards on 10 carries. While it was far from his best performance, Rodriguez is confident Webb will play better week to week.
“I didn’t think he had his best game, he’s played a whole lot better,” Rodriguez said. “I thought he competed well, made some nice throws and was in control the whole time and knew what was happening. He can play a whole lot better and he knows that. I think our expectation for him is pretty high and his expectations for himself are pretty high.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.