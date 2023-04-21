Miles competes for Parsons

Snead State’s Andrew Miles finished with a 233 (+17) to place 30th. The Parsons, as a team, finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the ACCC Championship at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden.

GADSDEN – Snead State Community College’s men’s golf team tied for fifth place in the ACCC Championship Tournament played April 10-11 at Twin Bridges Golf Course.

The Parsons, Coastal Alabama and Jefferson State each finished 12 strokes off the lead with a team total of 903 (+39).

