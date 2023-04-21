GADSDEN – Snead State Community College’s men’s golf team tied for fifth place in the ACCC Championship Tournament played April 10-11 at Twin Bridges Golf Course.
The Parsons, Coastal Alabama and Jefferson State each finished 12 strokes off the lead with a team total of 903 (+39).
Snead State shot a 303 in round one, a 294 in round two and a 306 in round three.
Individually, the Parsons had four golfers finish inside the top-30.
Arrington Mooney, a sophomore from Selma, tied for 11th place with a 223 (+7).
Austin Burnham, a freshman from Pell City, finished 18th with a 226 (+10). His round one score of 68 (-4) was the day’s lowest and tied for the lowest single-round score of the tournament.
Braylin Hathorn, a freshman from Pell City, shot a 229 (+13) to finish 20th, and Andrew Miles, a sophomore from Centreville, placed 30th with a score of 233 (+17).
“The team has been improving each tournament this spring,” Parsons head coach Sam Holcomb said. “Hopefully, they will play their best golf next.”
The team is scheduled to play in the NJCAA Southeast District Championship Tournament on April 24-25 in Melbourne, Florida, where the top seven will qualify for the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship in Newton, Kansas, held in May.
