ATLANTA, Ga. – K. D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 14 points but Memphis controlled the action close to the basket, handing No. 11 Auburn its first loss 82-73 Saturday, Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena.
“Memphis did a great job tonight,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It’s the first time that defense didn’t carry the day for us. They were more ready to play than we were and that’s on me.”
