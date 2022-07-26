Bryant-Denny to feature retail team store

Pictured is a rendering of the entryway into The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the first-ever retail team store to be opened inside the home of the Alabama football team.

 Courtesy Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA – On Monday, Fanatics and the University of Alabama announced a long-term, multifaceted partnership that includes a wide range of exclusive rights from the university for activation by Fanatics across its expanded digital sports platform.

This comprehensive partnership spans multiple categories, including primary licensee rights for fan apparel and headwear, and e-commerce, stadium retail, physical and digital trading cards and collectible rights.

