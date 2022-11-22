TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Felicia Knox scored a pair of goals to lead the No. 1 seed Alabama women’s soccer team past UC Irvine, 3-1, in the third round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Sunday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.
Ashlynn Serepca also found the back of the net for Alabama (22-2-1) when she scored the eventual game-winner in the 66th minute as the Tide advanced to the tournament quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.