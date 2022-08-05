JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State continued fall camp on Thursday morning, using a good deal of time for live action on a day where head coach Rich Rodriguez saw positives from both sides of the ball.
“I think we got better today,” Rodriguez said. “We went about three or four periods live and the intensity was pretty good. As the head coach, you want both sides to win some, and the offense hasn’t done a whole lot going back to the spring. But they won some today, which was good.”
The Gamecocks practiced in full pads for two hours on Salls Field on Thursday morning and used the last half of practice for live work. Rodriguez noted the bright spots from both sides and also made note that those things could be coming from the growth of his team through a little over a week of fall camp.
“I think our guys are getting to where they understand the tempo of practice, and it is getting to be a little bit of a grind,” he said. “But the guys will get an easy day tomorrow with a day off, and then we will scrimmage on Saturday before another off day on Sunday. I think they feel good about that.”
That live work is critical to the evaluation responsibilities of Rodriguez and his staff. He said that they will use the live film from this week’s practices, as well as their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, to start developing a depth chart.
“We have to put our stuff in to see what we can run and do well,” Rodriguez added. “We have to see what our kids do best, and with so many new guys, we have to do a lot of evaluation. The live periods are the best times to evaluate, so we will watch it as a whole staff – both the offensive and defensive coaches – and try to evaluate who we think might be in the two-deep and go from there.”
The veteran head coach entering his first season in charge of the Gamecocks also diverted the importance of the two-deep.
He emphasized that everyone on the roster capable of helping JSU win games would see the field this fall.
“We want to play a lot of guys,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve told the guys that I hope we have 60-70 guys play in every game. The key is not whether they try to be first or second team, but to be good enough to win with. If they are good enough to win with, they will play.”
One of the guys making his way back onto the field is senior safety Jeremiah Harris, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury early in last year’s season opener. The native of Shorterville said after Thursday’s practice that he and the defense are having fun with the recent live periods of practice because they are doing something they love – playing football.
“We’re coming along good,” Harris said of the defense so far in fall camp.
“Everybody is communicating, flying to the ball and just playing defense and having fun with it. It’s fun because we finally get to fly around and actually play ball, which is something that we love to do.”
Harris started his JSU career as a walk-on and redshirted the 2017 season. He then appeared in 23 games over the next two seasons, mostly as a reserve, before starting all but one game in the 2020-21 season that was stretched out by COVID.
He entered the fall of 2021 as a leader on the JSU defense before his season was abruptly ended in the opener against UAB.
He said that journey and his appreciation for what got him to where he is in 2022 is something that gives him an appreciation for where he is and makes him embrace the leadership role he has worked so hard to get into.
“The journey that I’ve had does make it more special to be where I am now,” Harris added. “It is my senior year and I want to take the best from it. I’ve enjoyed these years in Jacksonville and I’ve learned a lot. Now I have to take all of that and teach the younger guys the ropes.”
When asked what the Gamecock defense of 2022 will look like to JSU fans, he gave a similar answer to the ones given by his teammates during the early stages of fall camp.
“The JSU defense is going to be relentless,” Harris emphasized. “We’re going to have a hard edge and all 11 hats are going to swarm to the ball. We’re looking to be very physical, have fun and just play ball.”
The Gamecocks open the season on Aug. 27 in the FCS Kickoff against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on ESPN. Jacksonville State will then open its home schedule on Sept. 3 against Davidson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.