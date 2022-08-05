JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State continued fall camp on Thursday morning, using a good deal of time for live action on a day where head coach Rich Rodriguez saw positives from both sides of the ball.

“I think we got better today,” Rodriguez said. “We went about three or four periods live and the intensity was pretty good. As the head coach, you want both sides to win some, and the offense hasn’t done a whole lot going back to the spring. But they won some today, which was good.”

