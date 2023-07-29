BOAZ — Student-athletes at Snead State Community College were dominant not only in their respective sports for the 2022-23 season, but also in their studies.

The NJCAA recently unveiled that 34 Parson student-athletes had been named 2022-23 Academic All-Americans, and four teams had been named a 2022-23 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.

A total of 14 student-athletes were named First Team Academic All-Americans (4.0 grade-point average), including nine freshmen.

On the Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) were nine Parsons, and 11 were named to the Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA).

“We are very proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom, as well as on the fields and courts of competition. And, to be recognized at the highest level by the NJCAA is a tremendous honor for them and for our college,” said Snead State President Dr. Whitmore.

“As our student-athletes are honored for their academic achievements, we also recognize and express our appreciation for the efforts of the many instructors, coaches and others who mentor and help lead these student-athletes to success.”

2022-23 NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year

Snead State women’s tennis – 3.75 GPA

Snead State baseball – 3.39 GPA

Snead State softball – 3.37 GPA

Snead State women’s volleyball – 3.16 GPA

2022-23 NJCAA Academic All-Americans

FIRST TEAM

Connor Aderholt, baseball, freshman

Janiah Anderson, softball, sophomore

Rylee Bartlett, softball, sophomore

Kileigh Blackwell, women’s basketball, freshman

Jaden Dismuke, women’s volleyball, freshman

Julia Hurley, softball, sophomore

Hannah Hurst, softball, freshman

Noah Lam, baseball, sophomore

Emma Lynch, women’s golf, freshman

Haleigh Molock, women’s volleyball, sophomore

Kiran Norton, women’s tennis, freshman

Chloe Smith, softball, freshman

Avia Watts, women’s volleyball, freshman

Lydia West, softball, freshman

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Correll, women’s golf, sophomore

Trey Higgins, baseball, freshman

Riley Sharp, softball, freshman

Gracie Stucky, women’s basketball, sophomore

Garrit Terrell, baseball, freshman

Caroline Thomas, women’s tennis, freshman

Addie Walker, softball, freshman

Libby White, women’s volleyball, freshman

Izaiah Williams, men’s basketball, sophomore

THIRD TEAM

Hannah Childress, women’s tennis, sophomore

Mason Cooper, baseball, sophomore

Reagan Cornelius, softball, sophomore

Ashlyn Hallman, softball, sophomore

Alex Johnson, baseball, freshman

Erica Lang, women’s tennis, freshman

Matt Miller, baseball, freshman

Arrington Mooney, men’s golf, sophomore

Annie Plant, women’s basketball sophomore

Mackenzie Smith, softball, freshman

Evan Steckmesser, baseball, sophomore

