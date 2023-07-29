BOAZ — Student-athletes at Snead State Community College were dominant not only in their respective sports for the 2022-23 season, but also in their studies.
The NJCAA recently unveiled that 34 Parson student-athletes had been named 2022-23 Academic All-Americans, and four teams had been named a 2022-23 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.
A total of 14 student-athletes were named First Team Academic All-Americans (4.0 grade-point average), including nine freshmen.
On the Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) were nine Parsons, and 11 were named to the Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA).
“We are very proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom, as well as on the fields and courts of competition. And, to be recognized at the highest level by the NJCAA is a tremendous honor for them and for our college,” said Snead State President Dr. Whitmore.
“As our student-athletes are honored for their academic achievements, we also recognize and express our appreciation for the efforts of the many instructors, coaches and others who mentor and help lead these student-athletes to success.”
2022-23 NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year
Snead State women’s tennis – 3.75 GPA
Snead State baseball – 3.39 GPA
Snead State softball – 3.37 GPA
Snead State women’s volleyball – 3.16 GPA
2022-23 NJCAA Academic All-Americans
FIRST TEAM
Connor Aderholt, baseball, freshman
Janiah Anderson, softball, sophomore
Rylee Bartlett, softball, sophomore
Kileigh Blackwell, women’s basketball, freshman
Jaden Dismuke, women’s volleyball, freshman
Julia Hurley, softball, sophomore
Hannah Hurst, softball, freshman
Noah Lam, baseball, sophomore
Emma Lynch, women’s golf, freshman
Haleigh Molock, women’s volleyball, sophomore
Kiran Norton, women’s tennis, freshman
Chloe Smith, softball, freshman
Avia Watts, women’s volleyball, freshman
Lydia West, softball, freshman
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Correll, women’s golf, sophomore
Trey Higgins, baseball, freshman
Riley Sharp, softball, freshman
Gracie Stucky, women’s basketball, sophomore
Garrit Terrell, baseball, freshman
Caroline Thomas, women’s tennis, freshman
Addie Walker, softball, freshman
Libby White, women’s volleyball, freshman
Izaiah Williams, men’s basketball, sophomore
THIRD TEAM
Hannah Childress, women’s tennis, sophomore
Mason Cooper, baseball, sophomore
Reagan Cornelius, softball, sophomore
Ashlyn Hallman, softball, sophomore
Alex Johnson, baseball, freshman
Erica Lang, women’s tennis, freshman
Matt Miller, baseball, freshman
Arrington Mooney, men’s golf, sophomore
Annie Plant, women’s basketball sophomore
Mackenzie Smith, softball, freshman
Evan Steckmesser, baseball, sophomore
