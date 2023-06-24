BROOKLYN, N.Y. – It was a historical night for the Alabama men’s basketball program as two players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, which was held Thursday night at the Barclays Center.
Brandon Miller matched the program’s highest selection at No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, while Noah Clowney went to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 21 overall selection.
Miller and Clowney were the first Crimson Tide teammates in 28 years to be selected in the first round of the same NBA Draft, dating back to 1995 when Antonio McDyess (No. 2 overall to the LA Clippers) and Jason Caffey (No. 20 overall to Chicago Bulls) achieved the feat
It marks the second time in the past three seasons under head coach Nate Oats that Alabama had two players selected in the same draft (Joshua Primo and Herbert Jones in 2021).
Oats has now coached a total of six NBA Draft picks (JD Davison, second round in 2022 and Kira Lewis Jr., first round in 2020) during his time at Alabama, including four first-round selections during that span.
Alabama in the NBA Draft
Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney became the 47th and 48th Alabama players to hear their name called on draft night, while marking the 12th time the Tide has had two or more players selected in the same draft.
The duo also became the 18th and 19th first-round selections in program history.
Miller is the Tide’s fourth NBA Draft Lottery pick in the last six years (Collin Sexton, No. 8 overall Cleveland Cavaliers).
The Tide has had a player selected in the NBA Draft Lottery in the last four NBA Drafts (Kira Lewis Jr. No. 13 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020, Joshua Primo No. 12 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in 2021, Herbert Jones No. 35 to the New Orleans Pelicans and JD Davison No. 53 to the Boston Celtics in 2022).
Miller matches former great Antonio McDyess, who went No. 2 overall to the LA Clippers in the 1995 NBA Draft.
Alabama’s six players selected in the last four NBA Drafts matches the program record for most during a four-year span.
During the Oats era, Alabama has produced three NBA Draft Lottery Picks (Miller, Primo, Lewis).
Miller became the 18th UA player to be selected in the first round and the ninth who was drafted inside the top 15.
It was the 12th time UA has had two players selected in the same draft.
