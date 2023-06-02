AUBURN — The Hugh Freeze era will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 when Auburn hosts UMass in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the season opener.
The kickoff times and TV networks for Auburn’s first three games in 2023 were released Wednesday from the SEC.
The first game, Auburn’s Kickoff on The Plains, will be televised on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.
Auburn will be featured on ESPN again the following week when the Tigers make a rare trip to the West Coast to take on California on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will kick off at 9:30 p.m. and will be the first meeting between the two schools.
In week three, Auburn will be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium for a matchup with Samford on Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be available digitally on ESPN+/SEC Network+. It will also be Auburn’s homecoming.
Kickoff times and broadcast assignments for the remainder of Auburn’s schedule are generally announced in season, 12 days before each game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.