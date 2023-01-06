TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama announced Thursday that the 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 22. The game time and further information will be announced at a later date.
The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will once again be free to the public.
