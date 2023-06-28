LSU defeated Florida, 18-4, in the deciding best-of-three contest to claim the Men’s College World Series crown on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
In doing so, the Tigers avenged the 24-4 beating they absorbed one day earlier by the Gators, who forced the decisive Game 3 with that victory. LSU had won the opening game in the series 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night.
It is LSU’s first national championship since 2009 and its seventh overall, which trails only Southern California for the most in college baseball history. Southern Cal has 12 national titles.
“I really believe this will go down in one of the best teams in college baseball history,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “So consistent in the regular season. I think the SEC Tournament is the only week of the year we had a losing record, if you think about that.
“Eleven wins in the (NCAA) postseason, six of them against SEC teams. And I really believe we played and beat every team, the best team that we could have played along the way throughout the entire tournament. So, I love these guys. I’m so proud of them. And they are a very worthy champion.”
Dylan Crews, Tommy White and Brayden Jobert each had four-hit nights for the Tigers, with White, Jobert and Jordan Thompson each driving in three runs. Tre’ Morgan added three hits, while Thompson, Cade Beloso and Josh Pearson, who homered along with Jobert, added two RBIs apiece.
The relentless Tigers pounded out 24 hits and scored three runs or more in four different innings.
On a night when LSU also was rewarded for tabbing Thatcher Hurd as its starting pitcher, the Tigers gained command of the game with a six-run second inning in which they sent 11 men to the plate and took advantage of Florida starter Jac Caglianone’s control problems.
The biggest blows of the big inning were RBI singles by Thompson, White and Dugas. But Morgan brought in another run with a sacrifice fly while Beloso, who led off the game by getting beaned by an errant Caglianone pitch, brought in another by getting hit again, and Dylan Crews plated still another run when he earned a bases-loaded walk that drove Caglianone from the mound.
LSU added four more runs on in the top of the fourth when they sent nine batters to the plate with a rally that started with the bases empty and two outs.
Jobert started it with a double to deep right and scored when Thompson, the next batter, added yet another RBI single to his night’s tally. Pearson then launched a two-run homer to left, and still the Tigers were not done in the inning, adding another run that proved costly when starting catcher Alex Milazzo, who had singled and advanced to second, injured his leg while scoring on an RBI single by Beloso.
That made it 10-2, and it seemed LSU was en route to turning around the previous night’s 24-4 drubbing by the Gators.
Hurd made sure it kept looking that way.
The Gators actually grabbed the early lead, going ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first on Wyatt Langford’s two-run homer. But after that, Hurd was terrific. In fact, he gave up only one more hit over the first six innings he worked while striking out seven and walking just two.
By then the offensive onslaught had begun in earnest for the Tigers, who did not let up for the rest of the night. They scored another single run in the seventh, three in the eighth and tacked on four more in the ninth, with Jobert launching a monster two-run homer to make it 18-4 and finally cap the scoring.
The Tigers captured five national titles (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000) under legendary head coach Skip Bertman, and added a sixth when third-year head coach Paul Mainieri won the championship series in 2009 over Texas.
