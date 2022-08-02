AUBURN – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson.

“The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim’s enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three seasons,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day, he earned his Auburn degree and helped lead our program back to the College World Series. No student-athlete has given more back to their university, and Tim’s desire to work hard every day is an amazing example to respect and strive for.

