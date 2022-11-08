STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn overcame a 21-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium

Jo’quavious Marks ended the game by scoring a 5-yard rushing touchdown on MSU’s third play in OT after a pass interference penalty gave the Bulldogs first down at the 5.

