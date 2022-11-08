STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn overcame a 21-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium
Jo’quavious Marks ended the game by scoring a 5-yard rushing touchdown on MSU’s third play in OT after a pass interference penalty gave the Bulldogs first down at the 5.
Auburn got the ball first in overtime and gained 4 yards before missing a 38-yard field goal attempt.
Robby Ashford rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Auburn held the Bulldogs to minus-17 rushing yards through three quarters.
With Auburn trailing 24-19 in the fourth quarter, Marcus Harris’ first-down sack led to a three-and-out that gave Auburn possession at its 40-yard line.
The Tigers drove 60 yards on four consecutive rushing plays, with Tank Bigsby racing down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown that put Auburn ahead 25-24 with 6:36 to play.
Will Rogers’ third touchdown pass, a 33-yarder to Rara Thomas, reclaimed a 30-25 lead for Mississippi State with 3:49 to play.
Auburn answered again, driving 75 yards in eight plays and taking a 33-30 lead with 1:05 remaining on Jarquez Hunter’s 8-yard touchdown run and Ashford’s two-point run.
Mississippi State started its next drive at midfield after a short kick and a personal foul penalty on Auburn, driving 24 yards and tying the score at 33-33 on a 44-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs recovered a deflected squib kickoff but missed a 56-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.
