AUBURN, Ala. — “It’s been a wild two weeks for us,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said in introducing the newest group of signees to Auburn football Wednesday. “We came into this considerably behind what I think Auburn should be in recruiting.
“I have to say first that Zac (Etheridge) and Cadillac (Williams) and even C(hristian) Rob(inson) never gave up in trying to hold on to some relationships that had been formed throughout the previous years. They deserve a ton of credit for keeping us in the fight to keep a lot of guys faithful to the Auburn Family. Then we could get our staff in place and get in homes and share the vision with some families in a short amount of time.
“It’s been a remarkable job by our on-the-field coaches who were actively out getting after it, but also the people who serve this program here in the building and made the families that came on the visits feel like there’s something special occurring here.
“I thought we really did well with the DB room and made some dents in our needs in the offensive line room. Edge guys I thought we did really well with on defense; we still have some work to do on the interior and on O-line. We’re really not through anywhere. We still have some big targets out there that hopefully we can close on now or in January.”
Hank Brown (QB, 6-4, 195; Lipscomb Academy; Nashville, Tenn.): Record-setting quarterback from a championship program … led the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs to a perfect 13-0 record and the 2022 Tennessee D2-AA state championship under Coach Trent Dilfer
Wilky Denaud (DL, 6-4, 295; John Carroll HS; Fort Pierce, Fla.): Four-star prospect along the defensive line … tallied 55 tackles, including 14 for loss with 3.5 sacks and an interception as a junior … No. 32 defensive lineman in the country by Rivals … top 80 overall prospect in Florida
Keldric Faulk (DL, 6-5, 240; Highland Home HS; Lapine, Ala.): Athletic, long pass rusher who is best off the edge … consensus four-star recruit … rated as high as the No. 79 player in the country by Rivals … consensus top 15 player in Alabama by On3, ESPN, Rivals and 24/7
JC Hart (CB, 6-2, 180; Loachapoka HS; Auburn, Ala.): Long, athletic defensive back with a high football IQ … rated as high as the No. 24 player in Alabama by On3 and the No. 32 player at his position by Rivals
Colton Hood (CB, 6-1, 175; Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Ga.): Impact player on both sides of the ball who projects as a corner … On3 rates him among the top 30 prospects in Georgia … top 75 at his position by Rivals, 24/7
Quientrail Jamison-Travis (DL, 6-4, 280; Iowa Western CC; Minneapolis North HS; Minneapolis, Minn.): No. 1 JUCO prospect from the state of Iowa and No. 3 juco defensive lineman nationally … NJCAA first team All-America at Iowa Western …
Stephen Johnson (OL, 6-4, 315; Whitewater HS; Fayetteville, Ga.): Powerful lineman who finished with 74 tackles, including six TFL, 4.0 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior in 2022 … helped Whitewater High go 8-3 and reach the Georgia state playoffs
Tyler Johnson (OL, 6-6, 300; Natchitoches Central HS; Natchitoches, La.): Big, aggressive offensive lineman who displays both physical and mental skills ... four-star recruit by Rivals … On3, ESPN and 24/7 place him among the top 35 state prospects
Bradyn Joiner (OL, 6-2, 330; Auburn HS; Anniston, Ala.): Athletic big man who led the Auburn High Tigers to a 12-2 record and 7A state championship game appearance in 2022 … rated No. 1 center in the country and No. 156 overall as a four-star player by Rivals … top 25 player in Alabama by Rivals and ESPN
Kayin Lee (CB, 5-11, 185; Cedar Grove HS; Ellenwood, Ga.): Speedy defender who hits with power … ranked a top 25 player in Georgia by 24/7, Rivals, ESPN, On3 … also a track and field letterman
Connor Lew (OL, 6-3, 280; Kennesaw Mountain HS; Acworth, GA): Hard-working offensive line prospect who played center … rated among top 50 overall prospects in the state of Georgia by 24/7, On3 and ESPN … Rivals and ESPN rate him a top 10 interior line recruit
Terrance Love (S, 6-3, 195; Langston Hughes HS; Fairburn, Ga.): Versatile defensive back … consensus four star recruit … listed in the top 25 at his position nationally according to Rivals, 24/7 and ESPN
Elijah McAllister (DL, 6-6, 265; Vanderbilt; Rumson-Fair Haven HS; Rumson, N.J.): Transfer defensive lineman from Vanderbilt, where he served as team captain … played in 36 games in five seasons, starting twice … 65 career tackles
Izavion Miller (OL, 6-6, 320; Southwest Mississippi CC; Wooddale HS; Memphis, Tenn.): Big-bodied JUCO lineman who exceled in both pass protection and run blocking ... top 12 JUCO player overall by On3 and 24/7
Darron Reed Jr. (DL, 6-5, 260; Carver HS; Columbus, Ga.): Ranked a top 20 prospect in Georgia by 24/7 and Rivals … four-star rating from On3, ESPN and 24/7
Sylvester Smith (S, 5-11, 195; Munford HS; Munford, Ala.): Versatile defensive back with experience all over the field … four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 24/7 … rated as high as the No. 101 player and No. 5 safety in the class by Rivals … top 20 player in Alabama and top 25 safety in the country by ESPN, Rivals and 24/7 … also a basketball letterman
Daquayvious Sorey (WR, 6-2, 190; Chipley HS; Campbellton, Fla.): Versatile pass catcher with elite ball skills … top 30 receiver nationally according to 24/7 and ESPN
Clay Wedin (OL, 6-6, 295; Carrollwood Day School; Tampa, Fla.): No. 22 interior offensive lineman nationally according to 24/7 … four-star prospect according to 24/7 and Rivals
Brenton Williams (DL, 6-4, 245; Opelika HS; Opelika, Ala.): Physical pass rusher who is best showcasing his speed off the edge ... ESPN, On3 top 25 player in Alabama
