AUBURN, Ala. — “It’s been a wild two weeks for us,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said in introducing the newest group of signees to Auburn football Wednesday. “We came into this considerably behind what I think Auburn should be in recruiting.

“I have to say first that Zac (Etheridge) and Cadillac (Williams) and even C(hristian) Rob(inson) never gave up in trying to hold on to some relationships that had been formed throughout the previous years. They deserve a ton of credit for keeping us in the fight to keep a lot of guys faithful to the Auburn Family. Then we could get our staff in place and get in homes and share the vision with some families in a short amount of time.

