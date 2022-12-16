AUBURN, Ala. — New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze announced the hirings of Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Montgomery, who was the University of Tulsa head coach for the last eight seasons, is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. Montgomery also spent five years at the University of Houston and seven at Baylor University, helping with several high-powered offenses during his tenure at both schools.
A 20-year coaching veteran at the collegiate level, Montgomery has tutored several award-winning quarterbacks, including Big 12 Player of the Year Bryce Petty, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Baylor All-American Nick Florence, Conference USA MVP Kevin Kolb and Houston standout Case Keenum.
“Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said.
“He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”
In eight seasons as head coach at Tulsa, Montgomery led the program to four bowl games, including a 10-3 record in 2016 and back-to-back bowl appearances in 2020 and 2021. During his tenure, he coached 44 all-conference performers and three All-Americans.
“I have been fortunate to work with several great offensive coaches in my career and can’t wait to work with another in Coach Freeze,” Montgomery said.
“We want to bring an exciting, up-tempo offense back to Auburn. This is a tremendous football school with a history of some of the greatest talents to play the game. Our goal is to add to that tradition and help restore Auburn football to a championship caliber level.”
Roberts is a 31-year coaching veteran who has 11 years of experience as a collegiate head coach at Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana. He was the defensive coordinator at Baylor the last three seasons.
“Ron has been a very successful defensive coach spanning three decades and multiple stops,” Freeze said. “His defenses have always been aggressive and put a lot of pressure on opposing offenses.
“Ron is a great fit for what we are wanting to do on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to have his experience and expertise leading our defensive unit.”
During his three years at Baylor, Roberts’ defense helped the team to one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2021, capturing the program’s third Big 12 Title and its first BCS/New Year’s Six bowl win in the modern era.
The 2021 Bears defense led the conference in interceptions (19), turnovers gained (27), turnover margin (0.93) and defensive touchdowns (three). Additionally, Baylor finished second in the Big 12 run defense (118.4 yards per game), scoring defense (18.3 points per game), pass efficiency defense (121.54) and sacks per game (3.14).
“I want to thank Coach Freeze for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn and want to help bring championships to Auburn,” Roberts said.
“Historically, Auburn has been known for tough, hard-nosed defenses, and we want to create that mindset with our defensive unit. We want to be aggressive, put pressure on opposing offenses and fly to the football.”
