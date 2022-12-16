AUBURN, Ala. — New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze announced the hirings of Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Montgomery, who was the University of Tulsa head coach for the last eight seasons, is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. Montgomery also spent five years at the University of Houston and seven at Baylor University, helping with several high-powered offenses during his tenure at both schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.