Making the tackle

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (10) lays out to tackle a Mississippi State ball carrier at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. He led the team with 13 tackles.

 UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The No. 6/6 Alabama football team limited No. 24/24 Mississippi State to its fewest points of the season on the way to a 30-6 victory Saturday night in front of a sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium on Homecoming.

The Crimson Tide defense totaled 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o led the defensive unit with a team-high 13 tackles, while defensive back DeMarcco Hellams ended with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. Corners KoolAid McKinstry and Eli Ricks tied for the team lead with four pass breakups apiece on the night.

