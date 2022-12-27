Final, Dec. 17: Oregon State 30, Florida 3, Las Vegas Bowl
Final, Dec. 23: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17, Gasparilla Bowl
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Final, Dec. 17: Oregon State 30, Florida 3, Las Vegas Bowl
Final, Dec. 23: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17, Gasparilla Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Arkansas (6-6) vs. Kansas (6-6), Liberty Bowl, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Ole Miss (8-4) vs. Texas Tech (7-5), Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Dec. 30: South Carolina (8-4) vs. Notre Dame (8-4), Gator Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Dec. 30: Tennessee (10-2) vs. Clemson (11-2), Orange Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 31: Georgia (13-0) vs. Ohio State (11-1), CFP Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest breaking news from The Sand Mountain Reporter newsroom. Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.