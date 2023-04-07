AUBURN — For the first time in Auburn history, the score won’t be 0-0 when the Tigers’ A-Day game kicks off Saturday at 1:20 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Seeking to create a competitive environment that balances depth concerns and the desire not to divulge information to opponents with wanting to entertain fans and showcase student-athletes, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze devised a new A-Day approach.

