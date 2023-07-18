PULASKI, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Southern and Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Brandie Paul and head baseball coach Mitch Hill officially announced the hiring of Janzen Powell as an assistant coach of the UT Southern baseball program on Monday.
“Janzen has been an outstanding member of the baseball program during his time as a player, and we are elated to welcome him to the coaching staff,” said Paul.
“We believe Janzen embodied what it means to be a student-athlete as a player and will succeed in translating that knowledge as a coach within the baseball staff.”
Powell, an Albertville High School graduate and former Aggie baseball and football player, joins the coaching staff after completing two years as a member of the Firehawks baseball team.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to come back to UTS and serve as an assistant baseball coach,” Powell said. “I want to thank Coach Hill for giving me a chance as a player and now as a coach. I look forward to working with him and Coach Chaney day in and day out developing and molding the players in our program.
“I also want to thank Coach Paul for giving me the opportunity to join the baseball staff. I am eager to get started, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
“We are excited to have Janzen come on board as an assistant,” Hill said. “He exemplifies what we are looking for in an assistant coach. Janzen will be working with our position players defensively and offensively. Janzen will also assist with recruiting and helping our JV program.”
Powell began his collegiate baseball career by playing two years at Bevill State Community College. He played in 59 games as a Firehawk, averaging .250 at the plate. He amassed 14 extra base hits, including eight home runs.
Powell was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Academic Team in 2023.
In 2021, Martin Methodist College merged with the University of Tennessee Systems and became the University of Tennessee Southern.
