MORGANTOWN, W.V. – No. 15 Auburn never quit Saturday. The Tigers rallied in the second half, cutting a 16-point halftime deficit down to one, but Erik Stevenson and West Virginia made enough plays late to win 80-77 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Twice in the final minutes, Auburn pulled within one. Both times Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer. The West Virginia senior finished with a game-high 31 points.

