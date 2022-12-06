CHARLOTTE — Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the 2022 winner of the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Charlotte Touchdown Club announced on Monday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Anderson Jr., who was joined by Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Chris Smith (Georgia) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) to make up this year’s finalist list, became the second player in the 30-year history of the Nagurksi Trophy to earn the honor in consecutive seasons (Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald won it in 1995 and 1996). He also joined Jonathan Allen, the 2016 honoree, as the only two Alabama players to win the Nagurski in program history.
