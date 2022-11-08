Alabama women’s soccer will host its first-ever NCAA Tournament game after the team earned a No. 1 seed Monday. The Crimson Tide hosts Jackson State at 6 p.m. Friday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. As 2022 SEC Champions and SEC Tournament runner-up, the Tide enters the tournament with a 19-2-1 overall record which includes a perfect 10-0 run in conference play.
This is the fifth appearance in the tournament for UA — the first time the program has earned back-to-back berths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.