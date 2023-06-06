The Marshall County Bama Club is conducting a scholarship raffle.
The club has two sets of two tickets to each of the Alabama football team’s seven home games in the 2023 season, along with a parking pass.
The Crimson Tide’s home games are Middle Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Chattanooga.
All money raised will be used for local events to help students apply for admission and scholarships, or to fund scholarships that will benefit students from Marshall County.
The cost of each raffle ticket is $100, and a person doesn’t have to be present to win.
The Marshall County Bama Club will conduct an event in August, and the two winners will be drawn at that time.
To buy tickets, contact one of the following:
Jeanne Rains, jwrains@albertk12.org
Roy Rollings, roy@gatewaycpas.net
Noah Campbell, noah.campbell@wilkstire.com
Glenyce Yarbrough, gyarbrough@charter.net
John C. Gullahorn, jgullahorn@gullahornhare.com
Jody Chorba, jody@chorbacontracting.com
