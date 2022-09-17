HOOVER, Ala. — Snead State’s baseball team took to the diamond Tuesday, Sept. 13, and blanked Coastal Alabama-North 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader at the Hoover Met Complex.

Five pitchers including Cody Williams, William Tarpley, Bryce Hawkins, Baker Green and Jarett Mason combined to throw the shutout. The Parsons bullpen only allowed two hits from the Eagles and struck out 13 batters.

