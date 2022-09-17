HOOVER, Ala. — Snead State’s baseball team took to the diamond Tuesday, Sept. 13, and blanked Coastal Alabama-North 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader at the Hoover Met Complex.
Five pitchers including Cody Williams, William Tarpley, Bryce Hawkins, Baker Green and Jarett Mason combined to throw the shutout. The Parsons bullpen only allowed two hits from the Eagles and struck out 13 batters.
Alex Johnson led the Parsons batting efforts, finishing the game 2-for-2 including a home run, one walk and two RBIs.
The Parsons tallied five total runs on seven hits.
Snead State dropped the first game of its doubleheader against Wallace-Dothan 8-2. The Parsons struggled at bat, only recording two hits. Darren Cho finished 1-for-2 including a home run, RBI and a walk. The Parsons other hit and run scored came from Trey Higgins. Coby Wilkerson brought Higgins home on a sacrifice fly. Wallace-Dothan’s bullpen struck out nine Parsons batters.
Wallace-Dothan scored eight runs on nine hits and five walks.
The Parsons were scheduled to be back in action Friday, Sept. 16, for a doubleheader at Tennessee Wesleyan.
